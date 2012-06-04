MUMBAI, June 4 Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are expected to trade lower this week as traders unwind long positions, with weak demand for other meal also dampening sentiment.

Kapaskhali, a by-product of cottonseed and used as cattle feed, is the only oilmeal that is entirely consumed locally.

The most active July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has fallen nearly 15 percent so far since the start of May.

Demand for kapaskhali, which is highly rich in protein, usually decreases in hot weather as farmers prefer to feed their cattle with grass and other feed. Kapaskhali is mainly consumed in the north-western states of India.

"Delivery pressure is high in the June contract because of which long liquidation is seen in cottonseed oilcake. About 16,000 tonnes are going to get expired," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

At Akola, cottonseed oilcake was almost steady at 1,176 rupees per 100 kg.

Analysts expect cottonseed oilcake June contract to trade in the range of 1,100-1,215 per 100 kg this week.

On Monday, the July cottonseed oilcake contract on NCDEX closed 0.52 percent lower at 1,141 rupees per 100 kg.

India's oilmeal exports fell to 400,427 tonnes in April from 513,221 tonnes a year ago, a trade body said, after China stopped buying oilmeals because of worries about hazardous chemicals and high seed prices crimped crushing margins. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)