MUMBAI May 21 Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are seen extending losses this week on weak spot prices as rising temperatures are seen dampening demand, while higher stocks could also aid the downmove.

Kapaskhali, a by-product of cottonseed and used as cattle feed, is the only oilmeal that is entirely consumed locally.

Demand for kapaskhali, which is highly rich in protein, usually decreases in hot weather as farmers prefer to feed their cattle with grass and other feed. Kapaskhali is mainly consumed in the north-western states of India.

At Akola, cottonseed oilcake fell 10 rupees to 1,229 rupees per 100 kg.

"It is expected to remain weak as stocks are very high with traders and exchange warehouses," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

Traders expect kapaskhali prices to rise in the rainy season on a possible improvement in demand.

Reddy expects cottonseed oilcake June contract to trade in the range of 1,170-1,250 per 100 kg this week.

On Monday, the June cottonseed oilcake contract on NCDEX closed 3.56 percent lower at 1,191 rupees per 100 kg after touching a fresh contract low of 1,186 rupees.

India's oilmeal exports fell to 400,427 tonnes in April from 513,221 tonnes a year ago, a trade body said on Friday, after China stopped buying oilmeals because of worries about hazardous chemicals and high seed prices crimped crushing margins. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)