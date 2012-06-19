MUMBAI, June 19 Indian cottonseed oilcake, or
kapaskhali, futures are expected to extend gains for a third
straight week tracking cotton prices and a firm oilseed complex.
Kapaskhali, a by-product of cottonseed and used as cattle
feed mostly in the north-western states of India, is the only
oilmeal that is entirely consumed locally.
At 1100 GMT, the most active July contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 1.80 percent up
at 1,247 rupees per 100 kg.
"Fundamentals are supportive for cottonseed oilcake. Rise in
minimum support price of cotton and bullish cues from oilseed
complex is aiding buying," said Chowda Reddy,senior analyst at
JRG Wealth Management.
India raised the minimum support price (MSP) for long staple
cotton by 18 percent to 3,900 rupees per 100 kg.
Analysts expect some correction at around 1,320 rupees
because of increased availability of grass during the monsoon.
Grass is an easily available and almost free of cost alternative
to cottonseed oilcake.
Reddy expects the July contract to trade in the range of
1,205-1,310 rupees per 100 kg this week.
At Akola, a key market in Maharashtra, cottonseed oilcake
gained 6 rupees to 1,218 rupees per 100 kg.
India's annual monsoon rains have covered almost half the
country, showing signs of a pick-up after falling short in the
first 15 days of the season, weather officials said on Monday.
India's oilmeal exports rose 8.6 percent to 351,791 tonnes
in May from 323,907 tonnes a year ago, a leading trade body said
on Thursday, led by gains in rice husks and castor seed meal on
buying from Vietnam, South Korea and Taiwan.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)