MUMBAI, June 19 Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are expected to extend gains for a third straight week tracking cotton prices and a firm oilseed complex.

Kapaskhali, a by-product of cottonseed and used as cattle feed mostly in the north-western states of India, is the only oilmeal that is entirely consumed locally.

At 1100 GMT, the most active July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 1.80 percent up at 1,247 rupees per 100 kg.

"Fundamentals are supportive for cottonseed oilcake. Rise in minimum support price of cotton and bullish cues from oilseed complex is aiding buying," said Chowda Reddy,senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

India raised the minimum support price (MSP) for long staple cotton by 18 percent to 3,900 rupees per 100 kg.

Analysts expect some correction at around 1,320 rupees because of increased availability of grass during the monsoon. Grass is an easily available and almost free of cost alternative to cottonseed oilcake.

Reddy expects the July contract to trade in the range of 1,205-1,310 rupees per 100 kg this week.

At Akola, a key market in Maharashtra, cottonseed oilcake gained 6 rupees to 1,218 rupees per 100 kg.

India's annual monsoon rains have covered almost half the country, showing signs of a pick-up after falling short in the first 15 days of the season, weather officials said on Monday.

India's oilmeal exports rose 8.6 percent to 351,791 tonnes in May from 323,907 tonnes a year ago, a leading trade body said on Thursday, led by gains in rice husks and castor seed meal on buying from Vietnam, South Korea and Taiwan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)