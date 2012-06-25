MUMBAI, June 25 Indian cottonseed oilcake, or kapaskhali, futures are expected to extend gains for a fourth straight week driven by a strong demand in the spot market, while bullish cues from the oilseed complex and firm cotton prices also boosted sentiment.

Kapaskhali, a by-product of cottonseed and used as cattle feed mostly in the north-western states of India, is the only oilmeal that is entirely consumed locally.

Concerns over delayed monsoon rains and expectations of a decline in cotton acreage due to lower returns, also aided buying.

"Rally in the oilseed complex is supporting cottonseed oilcake prices. At the same time rainfall is delayed and cotton acreage could come down. All these factors are pushing prices up," Nirmal Bang analyst Ankita Parekh said.

On Monday, the most active July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 2.30 percent up at 1,290 rupees per 100 kg.

The area under cotton cultivation in India could fall up to 10 percent in the 2012/13 season beginning October as lower returns in 2011 may prompt farmers to switch to other crops.

Parekh however, said, mounting stocks of cottonseed could restrict the upside at higher levels.

"Prices may continue to rise but at the end of this week some selling pressure may come at around 1,350-1,400 rupees."

Increased availability of grass during the monsoon could also drop the demand for cottonseed oilcake. Grass is an easily available and almost free of cost alternative to cottonseed oilcake.

At Akola, a key market in Maharashtra, cottonseed oilcake jumped 38.5 rupees to 1,288.5 rupees per 100 kg.

India's crucial monsoon rains are still expected to be average in 2012, the weather office said on Friday, helping to allay concern over farm output triggered by sparse rainfall in the last few weeks.

India's oilmeal exports rose 8.6 percent to 351,791 tonnes in May from 323,907 tonnes a year ago, a leading trade body said on Thursday, led by gains in rice husks and castor seed meal on buying from Vietnam, South Korea and Taiwan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)