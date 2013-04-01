Indian debt and currency markets will remain closed on Monday for a banking holiday. The markets, which were closed on Friday as well, will resume trade on Tuesday.

Stock markets will open on Monday as usual.

The partially convertible rupee ended at 54.28/29 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.3650/3750 on Thursday, while benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 4 basis points to 7.95 percent. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)