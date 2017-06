An Indian one rupee coin is seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI The rupee was largely flat in opening trade on Tuesday tracking overall caution in risk assets, with investors still disappointed about the lack of bold measures to prop up the currency.

At 9.08 a.m., the rupee was at 56.90/93 to the dollar versus 57.01/02 last close.

Traders said any RBI intervention will be closely watched if the rupee moves towards its record low of 57.32 hit on Friday.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)