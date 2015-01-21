A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI India's stock exchanges are considering trading on Feb. 28, the budget day, which falls on a Saturday.

"If SEBI wishes we will be open on budget day. We await a direction from regulator," a spokesman for the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the country's top exchange, said.

A source at the BSE said the exchange was in talks with the NSE and capital markets regulator SEBI, but no decision has been taken yet.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)