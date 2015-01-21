Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATRs to Air India subsidiary
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
MUMBAI India's stock exchanges are considering trading on Feb. 28, the budget day, which falls on a Saturday.
"If SEBI wishes we will be open on budget day. We await a direction from regulator," a spokesman for the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the country's top exchange, said.
A source at the BSE said the exchange was in talks with the NSE and capital markets regulator SEBI, but no decision has been taken yet.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.