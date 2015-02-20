MUMBAI Feb 20 India's share markets will open
for regular trading hours on Saturday, Feb. 28, when the
government is due to unveil a much- anticipated budget for the
fiscal year starting in April, the country's two main exchanges
said on Friday.
The announcement from National Stock Exchange and BSE Ltd
came after brokers had requested markets open on budget day,
since trading volumes typically surge on the announcement of
initiatives geared towards individual sectors.
Investors expect Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to announce a
number of economic reforms in this year's budget, which will be
the second since Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elected last
May.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing
by Susan Fenton)