MUMBAI May 20 Foreign institutional investors
sold Indian cash shares worth 1.04 billion rupees ($17.8
million) on Tuesday, their first sales since April 16,
provisional data from the National Stock Exchange and Securities
Exchange Board of India showed.
Overseas investors have been a big reason for the gains this
year, having net bought around $14.3 billion in shares since
Narendra Modi was declared the Bharatiya Janata Party's prime
ministerial candidate on Sept. 13.
($1 = 58.4850 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)