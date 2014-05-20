MUMBAI May 20 Foreign institutional investors sold Indian cash shares worth 1.04 billion rupees ($17.8 million) on Tuesday, their first sales since April 16, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange and Securities Exchange Board of India showed.

Overseas investors have been a big reason for the gains this year, having net bought around $14.3 billion in shares since Narendra Modi was declared the Bharatiya Janata Party's prime ministerial candidate on Sept. 13. ($1 = 58.4850 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)