* Rupee ends at 60.215/225 vs 59.66/67 Tuesday close
* RBI to introduce provisions for banks' unhedged FX
exposure
* Local stocks end down 1.5 pct
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, July 3 The Indian rupee slumped on
Wednesday to approach a record low, falling for a third
consecutive session, as fears of continued foreign selling kept
the focus on how to finance the country's record current account
deficit.
The rupee tracked other emerging market currencies as new
signs of a slowing Chinese growth and a deepening political
turmoil in Portugal kept risk aversion high.
India's benchmark BSE index fell 1.5 percent,
erasing its gains for the year, while bond prices fell. Those
falls are a concern given foreign funds have sold a net of about
$7.5 billion in stocks and debt since the start of June.
India's current account deficit reached a record high of 4.8
percent of gross domestic product in the fiscal year ended in
March, and a weak rupee would aggravate concerns about funding.
The government is expected to soon unveil measures such as
opening up more sectors for foreign investment in a bid to
attract flows.
"The rupee weakness is more a function of the dollar
weakening globally. The trend remains for the local currency to
weaken. I do not rule out 60.80-61 levels in the near term
unless some big bang reforms come," said Satyajit Kanjilal,
chief executive at ForexServe.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
60.215/225, compared with its previous close of 59.66/67. The
currency is not far from a record low of 60.76 hit last week.
The central bank has not been seen to be intervening heavily
during the rupee's fall, instead choosing to try to curb
speculation by administrative measures.
The central bank on Tuesday said it would introduce
incremental provisioning and capital requirements for bank
exposures to corporates with unhedged foreign currency
exposures.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 60.62, while the three-month was at
61.33.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed
around 60.50 with a total traded volume of $6.1 billion.
(Editing by Anand Basu)