MUMBAI, April 20 The Indian rupee slumped to its weakest in over a month after a spurt in dollar outflows triggered by the greenback's strength globally as well as weaker shares, traders said.

At 0903 GMT, the Indian rupee was trading at 62.8450/8550 to the dollar, compared with 62.36/37 on Friday. The rupee had fallen to as much as 62.86 to the dollar, its lowest since March 16.

Indian shares were also headed for their biggest single-day fall in nearly a month on worries over retrospective taxation for foreign institutional investors.

