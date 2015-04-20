MUMBAI, April 20 The Indian rupee
slumped to its weakest in over a month after a spurt in dollar
outflows triggered by the greenback's strength globally as well
as weaker shares, traders said.
At 0903 GMT, the Indian rupee was trading at 62.8450/8550 to
the dollar, compared with 62.36/37 on Friday. The rupee had
fallen to as much as 62.86 to the dollar, its lowest since March
16.
Indian shares were also headed for their biggest single-day
fall in nearly a month on worries over retrospective taxation
for foreign institutional investors.
