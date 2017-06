MUMBAI, June 21 The Indian rupee fell to a record low on Thursday tracking a slump in global risk assets, including the euro, and hurt by continued greenback demand from oil importers.

At 1.17 p.m, the rupee was at 56.5025/54 after falling to as low as 56.55, past its previous record low of 56.52 hit on May 31. Traders remained wary of pushing the rupee lower after the central bank was suspected intervening earlier in the session. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)