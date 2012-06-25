MUMBAI, June 25 The Indian rupee and
benchmark stock indexes trimmed gains after the Reserve Bank of
India announced it would raise investment limits in government
bonds, disappointing investors who had expected bolder measures.
At 2:39 pm Mumbai time, the rupee was at 56.96/97 to the
dollar, weakening from 56.55 levels before the announcement.
The currency was still up on the day, after closing at
57.12/13 on Friday, and still well above its record low of 57.32
hit in the previous session.
India's benchmark indexes erased earlier mild gains to fall,
with the main BSE index down 0.2 percent.
(Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)