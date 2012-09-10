* Euro's overnight gains limit downside in rupee
* Factory output data on Wednesday next key trigger
* Rupee seen in 54.85-55.85 per dollar band this week-trader
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Sept 10 The Indian rupee weakened on
Monday on account of dollar demand from oil refiners, but
further losses were averted on hopes of more monetary stimulus
by the Federal Reserve following weak non-farm payroll (NFP)
data in the U.S. on Friday.
A fresh stimulus by the Fed would spur dollar inflows into
emerging markets and is likely to boost risk currencies like the
rupee.
The euro eased but stayed close to a near four-month
peak hit on Friday after below-forecast NFP data, with sentiment
being largely positive after the European Central Bank unveiled
its plan to cut borrowing costs for the indebted peripheral
countries.
"Despite the euro's overnight strength, the dollar was well
bid in the domestic market by oil companies," said Hari
Chandramgathan, a forex dealer with Federal Bank.
Oil is India's biggest import, with refiners the largest
buyers of dollars in the local currency market.
"The pair should trade in a range of 54.85 to 55.85 for the
week with inflation data on Friday and the movement in the euro
and other majors being key for direction," Chandramgathan added.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.44/45
per dollar, versus its close of 55.3550/3650 on Friday.
Traders said they would monitor the factory output data on
Wednesday, ahead of the August inflation data on Friday, and
also the more volatile of the two, for cues on central bank
action at its policy review on Sept. 17.
The index of industrial production is seen to
edge up 0.3 percent year on year in July, according to a median
forecast of 30 economists, after shrinking 1.8 percent in June,
which was the third contraction in four months.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
closed at 55.71, while the three-month closed at 56.34.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month USD/INR contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange, all closed at around 55.54
with a total traded volume of around $2.79 billion.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)