* Rupee rises to 55.21/22 vs 55.34/35 on Tues
* German court ruling boosts euro, domestic shares
* Fed meeting outcome awaited amid hopes for QE3
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Sept 12 The Indian rupee rose to a
three-week high on Wednesday, tracking gains in global risk
assets after Germany's top court gave its approval to the euro
zone's rescue fund, although continued oil-related dollar demand
capped further gains.
The euro rose to a four-month high after the German
court ruling, even as it came with conditions, while also
benefitting from broad losses in the dollar after Moody's
Investors Service warned U.S. credit ratings could be cut.
Global risk factors are likely to remain key drivers for the
rupee, especially if the Federal Reserve embarks on further
stimulus measures after its policy meeting ends on Thursday.
"Some equity market-related inflows were there today, but
main factor driving rupee gains was the euro," said Uday Bhatt,
senior manager for dealing at state-run UCO Bank.
"There was some dollar demand seen from oil companies.
Otherwise the rupee would have touched 55 levels. The unit will
continue to trade in a range of 55.00 to 55.40 in the rest of
the week," he added.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.21/22
per dollar as per the SBI closing rate versus its previous close
of 55.34/35.
India's main share index closed at its highest
since Feb. 23 on hopes for government reforms after the aviation
minister signalled the country was moving to allow foreign
direct investment into the sector.
The prospect of reforms could provide a boost to the rupee,
although investors remain wary given the government has yet to
deliver on other reforms such as raising fuel prices.
Unless measures are announced, traders said the next
domestic focus would be on the July inflation data due on
Friday. Wholesale prices are expected to have risen
6.95 percent year-on-year in August, slightly higher than July's
6.87 percent.
The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to keep
interest rates on hold unless inflation surprises to the
downside.
Data on Wednesday showing industrial output rose 0.1 percent
in July, just below expectations for 0.3 percent growth, failed
to have much impact on domestic rupee market.
In offshore non-deliverable forwards, the one-month contract
was trading at 55.44 while the three-month was at 56.04.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at around 55.30
with a total traded volume of around $4.06 billion.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)