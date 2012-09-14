* USD/INR falls to 54.67/68 from previous close of 55.43/44
* Rupee hits strongest vs dollar in 2-1/2 months
* WPI inflation data around 0600 GMT eyed
MUMBAI, Sept 14 The Indian rupee rose to its
strongest level in two-and-a-half months on Friday after the
government raised diesel prices to lower its subsidy burden and
after the Federal Reserve announced new aggressive monetary
stimulus.
The diesel price hike, though inflationary, has raised the
prospect of rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of India, perhaps as
early as its next policy review on Monday, given the central
bank has repeatedly pressed the government to shore up its
finances.
Any rate cuts could help boost foreign inflows into stocks
and further shore up confidence in the Indian economy at a time
when the dollar is under pressure after the Fed's liquidity
measures.
However, much will depend on inflation data due later in the
day. Analysts expect the wholesale price index to have risen
6.95 percent in August.
"Great timing of both the events coinciding. Thus, INR
showed major appreciation. So it's a dual impact," said Paresh
Nayar, head of fixed income and forex at First Rand Bank.
"I am not too sure about a Monday rate cut, I expect that
only in the next policy," he added, referring to the RBI's
October meeting.
Nayar said he saw good support for USD/INR at 54.55 and
resistance at around 54.85.
The partially convertible rupee was trading at
54.67/68 per dollar as of 0435 GMT, 1.4 percent above its close
of 55.43/44 on Thursday. The unit rose as high as 54.64 earlier
in the session, its strongest since July 4.
The gains if sustained would be the rupee's biggest
single-day percentage gain in two months.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)