(Refiles to fix headline)
* USD/INR ends at 54.30/31 vs 55.43/44 prev close
* Rupee hits strongest vs dollar in 2-1/2 months
* Govt announces FDI measures on supermarkets, airlines
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Sept 14 The Indian rupee posted on
Friday its biggest daily gain in two-and-a-half months after the
government's diesel price hike raised hopes for more fiscal
reforms, while the Federal Reserve's stimulus action sparked a
rally in global risk assets.
However, the rupee's session was slightly marred by
higher-than-expected inflation, which dented hopes the Reserve
Bank of India would consider cutting interest rates as early as
its policy review on Monday.
Still, analysts said more policy reforms could increase the
prospects of monetary easing, given central bank officials have
repeatedly pressed the government to take action to shore up its
finances first.
Any rate cuts could help boost foreign inflows into stocks
and further shore up confidence in the Indian economy at a time
when the dollar is under pressure after the Fed's liquidity
measures.
"We had everything going right for the rupee today. But I am
not too sure how long this will sustain to be honest," said
Ananth Narayan G., co-head of wholesale banking for South Asia
at Standard Chartered Bank.
"The steps taken by the government are pretty positive. I
think the market is re-rating the possibility of a ratings
downgrade now and thinking it will not happen. But it doesn't
take away the basic issues like the lack of growth, infra
projects not taking off, etc.".
Narayan said he expects the rupee to trade in a 53.75-55.00
range next week.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.30/31
p er dollar, gaining 2.1 percent from its close of 55.43/44 on
Thursday to mark its biggest single-day gain since June 29.
The unit rose as high as 54.29 during the session, its
strongest since July 4.
Traders said gains in the domestic shares also boosted the
rupee -- which gained 1.9 percent for the week to mark a second
consecutive weekly gain -- and fuelled hopes for more foreign
fund inflows.
India's 14 percent increase in diesel prices announced on
Thursday was widely seen opening up the prospect of further
reforms. nL2F8SE5QA]
After the markets close on Friday, India said it would allow
foreign supermarkets to invest in local chains, while also
opening up the aviation sector to foreign direct investment.
That, combined with the potential increase in global
liquidity from the Fed's decision to revive a new asset purchase
programme, could help support Indian markets.
"The government's recent measures to hike fuel prices is
likely to, at least temporarily, calm investor anxiety about the
domestic fiscal position and ensure that fund flows into
domestic markets remain strong," economists at HDFC Bank wrote
in a note.
In the offshore non-deliverable forward market, the
one-month contract was at 54.43 w hile the three-month was at
54.98.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at around 54.29
wi t h a total traded volume of around $7.6 bi l lion.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)