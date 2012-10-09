* INR ends 52.72/73 vs 52.64/65 previous close
* Rupee hits 1-wk low after powerful rally
* Large USD buying by oil importers seen
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Oct 9 The Indian rupee touched its
lowest level in a week on Tuesday after falling for a third
consecutive session as dollar demand from largely oil importers
and broad dollar short-covering offset inflows tied to the gains
in domestic shares.
The euro fell on uncertainty about when Spain will
apply for a bailout, but losses were capped after European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi reiterated its financial
support for troubled euro zone states was unlimited within
certain conditions.
Some traders speculated the Reserve Bank of India bought
dollars in spot markets to prevent a one-way movement in the
pair, but state-run banks who usually act on behalf of the
central bank were not sure whether that had been the case.
"Importers have continued to buy as well as some ECB-related
hedging has been seen at lower levels," said Rajeev Mahrotri,
head of forex and debt trading at IndusInd Bank.
"53.50 is quite likely to be hit soon I think, but for now
don't think the USD/INR goes higher than that. After that we
should see range-bound rupee for a while," he added.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 52.72/73
per dollar versus its previous close of 52.64/65, after hitting
a session low at 52.83, its lowest since Oct. 1.
The pair moved in a wide band of 52.2250 to 52.83 during the
session.
The rupee had strengthened for five straight weeks until
Friday, gaining a total 7.1 percent on the back of India's slew
of fiscal and economic reforms and stimulus measures from global
central banks.
Gains in domestic shares helped limit the losses on Tuesday.
Traders monitor equity markets, given the importance of foreign
flows. Foreign institutional investors have bought a net $16.5
billion in Indian equities so far this year.
Investors are looking ahead at August industrial output data
on Friday, which is expected to have risen a modest 1.1 percent,
indicating continued weak economic conditions.
The International Monetary Fund cut India's 2012 growth
forecast to 4.9 percent from 6.1 percent, and advised the
central bank to keep monetary policy on hold until price
pressures subside.
Heavy dollar selling in the offshore non-deliverable
forwards market helped the spread between the spot and 1-month
NDF shrink to 20 bps versus 34 bps on Monday, traders said.
The one-month non-deliverable offshore contract
was trading at 52.88 while the three-month
was at at 53.35.
In the onshore forwards, the 1-month was quoted at a premium
of 36 points, while the 3-month was at 90.75 points.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month
dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all close at around 52.7950
with a total traded volume of about $6 billion.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)