* Rupee falls to 54.60/61/dlr vs 53.8050/8150 on Fri
* Stops get triggered around 54.20 levels
* US elections, Greek austerity vote awaited
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Nov 5 The Indian rupee dropped on Monday
to its weakest level against the dollar in more than a month and
half, tracking a bout of global risk aversion ahead of U.S.
elections and a key Greek parliamentary vote on austerity.
The 1.47 percent fall in the rupee almost matched the 1.5
percent fall on Oct. 8, as the local currency tracked the drop
in the euro to a near two month low on the renewed
uncertainty about the euro zone's debt crisis as Greek lawmakers
are due to vote on reforms on Wednesday.
Choppy domestic shares also added to the downward pressure
on the rupee. Shares ended up 0.04 percent, with
defensive stocks gaining on caution ahead of the U.S. election
on Tuesday.
"Euro's losses and some corporate dollar demand hurt the
rupee today with some stops also getting triggered," said Hari
Chandramgathan, a senior foreign exchange dealer with Federal
Bank.
"The outlook for USD still bullish ahead of US elections and
we could see USD touching levels of 55.60 or 55.85 in the medium
term," he added.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.60/61
p er dollar after falling to 54.65 during the session, its
weakest since Sept. 14. The rupee closed at 53.8050/8150 on
Friday.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards market, the
one-month contract was at 54.96 w hile the three-month was at
55.53.
Traders say stop-losses were triggered after the USD/INR
pair breached the 54.20 mark, leading to heavy buying.
Corporate dollar purchases also hit the local unit: a large
iron ore refiner had bought around $200 million from the market
in the first half of the session, traders said.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-term
dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at around 54.93
wi t h a total traded volume of around $6.6 bi l lion.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)