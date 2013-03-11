* USD/INR ends at 54.41/42 vs 54.285/295 on Friday
* Trade deficit narrows to $14.92 bln, exports rise
* INR may find some support from asset sale related flows
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, March 11 The Indian rupee fell on
Monday, retreating from an over one-week high hit earlier in the
session, as relief from domestic trade data showing a rise in
exports failed to offset the global strength in the dollar after
a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data.
India's exports rose 4.25 percent in February from a year
earlier, narrowing the trade deficit to $14.92 billion and
alleviating some concerns about the current account deficit.
Investors are gearing up for the Reserve Bank of India's
policy review on March 19, and industrial output data due on
Tuesday and wholesale price inflation on Thursday will be
important in setting expectations.
Some concerns that the RBI will remain hawkish on interest
rates remained after central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao on
Friday rejected the notion that high inflation is the "new
normal."
"There is greater comfort on the current account deficit
given the dilution in headwinds from external sector," said
Moses Harding, head of asset liability management at IndusInd
Bank.
"The risk for rupee at this stage is from RBI's hawkish
guidance on monetary policy and general dollar strength against
major currencies."
The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.41/42
per dollar versus its previous close of 54.285/2950.
The rupee rose to as high as 54.17 during the day, its
highest since Feb. 28, after the trade data.
However, the rupee was unable to sustain the gains as the
dollar held near a 3-1/2-year high against the yen and
was steady against other major currencies on Monday after U.S.
jobs data last week added to optimism about the world's largest
economy.
Mild losses in domestic shares after four sessions of gains
and dollar demand from oil refiners also kept the rupee subdued,
dealers said.
The rupee may find some support from the government's asset
sales in March, which is expected to garner about $880 million.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 54.82, while the three-month was at
55.42.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
around 54.63 with a total traded volume of $5.6 billion.
(Editing by Jijo Jacob)