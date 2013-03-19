* Rupee ends at 54.37/38 per dlr vs 54.165/175 on Monday
* Key ally withdraws from ruling coalition, move hurts mkts
* Cbank says scope for more easing limited, cuts repo by 25
bps
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, March 19 The Indian rupee bounced off a
near three-week low touched in early trade on Tuesday after a
disappointing central bank policy statement and as a key ally
withdrew support from the ruling coalition government.
The withdrawal of support is seen jeopardising Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh's economic reforms but poses no
immediate threat to the minority government, which can survive
with the support of other parties.
The central bank cut its key lending rate as expected,
spurring a brief rally in markets, but warned that scope for
further easing was limited, prompting markets to soon start
reversing the gains.
"Political stability is the new concern now. The market was
caught short following the rate cut decision, and hence the
USD/INR spiked up," said Vikas Babu Chittiprolu, a senior
foreign exchange dealer with state-run Andhra Bank.
"Going ahead we may see a range of 53.90 to 54.60 on the
USD/INR this week. Unless some new event crops up in the euro
zone, I expect the USD to be capped at 54.60 on the top," he
added.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.37/38
per dollar, weaker compared with its close of 54.1650/1750 on
Monday. The rupee strengthened to as much as 53.9050 in early
trade, its highest since Feb. 28.
Shares fell the most this month on Tuesday after
the withdrawal of a key ally.
"The rupee looks weak in the short-term now. We could see 55
levels depending on the developing political scenario and the
pace at which it evolves," said Ashtosh Raina, head of foreign
exchange trading at HDFC Bank.
In the onshore forwards, the 1-year premium shot up
to 357 points compared with 350.25 points at the previous close,
while the six month rose to 200 points from 194 points.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 54.81 while the three-month was at
55.42.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contract on the National Stock Exchange,
the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange, all closed at around
54.47 with a total traded volume of around $9.4 billion.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)