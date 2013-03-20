* Rupee ends at 54.36/37 per dlr vs 54.37/38 on Tuesday
* Dlr sales by custodian banks help INR recover from lows
* Global risk sentiment watched for near-term direction
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, March 20 The Indian rupee recovered on
Wednesday from early falls as worries over political instability
eased and on the back of dollar sales by custodian banks and a
state-run company.
Markets had been rattled by a double whammy on Tuesday, when
a key ally withdrew support from the ruling coalition and the
central bank said the room for future rate cuts was limited
despite easing monetary policy by 25 basis points.
Some of the concerns about the standing of the ruling
coalition eased after the Indian government said on Wednesday it
was still able to pass reform legislation in parliament, but
ministers did not answer questions on whether it would call a
snap election.
The global risk environment will also be key after Cyprus
rejected the terms of a proposed bailout, although domestic
investors were comforted after the euro held firm against
the dollar on Wednesday.
"Some inflows were heard of in the market, and it seems
market yesterday over-reacted to questions over stability of
government. Now it seems like some calm is returning," said Uday
Bhatt, a foreign exchange dealer with UCO Bank.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.36/37
per dollar versus 54.37/38 on Tuesday. The rupee initially
dropped as low as 54.56, its weakest since March 8.
Traders now expect the rupee to move in a 54.20 to 54.80
range during the week, with share movements likely to be a
factor.
The benchmark BSE index fell on Wednesday for a
fourth consecutive session, hitting a two-week closing low.
"We expect the RBI's cautious policy guidance and euro-area
tail risks to put a short-term floor under USD/INR. The upside
to USD/INR, however, is likely to be limited by continued
capital inflows," Standard Chartered Bank said in a note.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 54.78 while the three-month was at
55.41.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange closed at
around 54.44 with a total traded volume of $5.56 billion.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)