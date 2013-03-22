* Rupee ends at 54.33/34 per dlr vs 54.275/285 on Thursday
* India rupee seen in a 54.20 to 54.80 range next
week-traders
* Traders say exporters' dollar sales seen aiding rupee
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, March 22 The Indian rupee fell for the
first session in three on Friday, tracking losses in local
shares and weighed down by oil importers' dollar demand, ending
a volatile week largely flat.
Dollar sales by exporters and some inflows towards the
government's 5.8 percent stake sale in Steel Authority of India
Ltd prevented a sharper fall in the local unit on
Friday.
The outlook for the rupee weakened after a key regional ally
withdrew from the ruling coalition, raising doubts about the
government's reform agenda and after the Reserve Bank of India's
cautious statement on monetary policy raised concerns over
economic growth.
Investors will closely track developments as Cyprus races
against time to find a solution to its funding crisis and expect
the rupee to trade range-bond next week when markets will be
closed for two days on account of public holidays.
"I don't expect very sharp movements next week unless
something drastic happens in Europe. Developments in Europe will
be a main cue" said Uday Bhatt, a foreign exchange dealer with
UCO Bank.
Bhatt expects the rupee to trade in a 54.20 to 54.80 range
against the dollar.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.33/34
per dollar versus 54.275/285 on Thursday. It traded in a 54.26
to 54.41 band in the session.
Indian shares fell for a sixth consecutive session to their
lowest close in four months as blue chips continued to reel from
concerns about political instability and doubts about the
prospect of future rate cuts.
Trading is expected to be subdued next week. A foreign
exchange dealer with a foreign bank said exporters selling
dollars is likely to balance demand from oil importers,
preventing sharp volatility in the rupee.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 54.80 while the three-month was at
55.43.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange closed at
around 54.36 with a total traded volume of $4.9 billion.
(Editing By Anupama Dwivedi)