* Rupee ends at 54.365/375 per dlr vs 54.175/185 on Monday
* Dealers see rupee close in 54.20-54.50 range on Thursday
* Trading volumes low in holiday-shortened week - dealers
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, March 26 The Indian rupee fell on
Tuesday, tracking a weaker euro as global markets remain gripped
by anxiety about the negative fallout of the Cyprus bailout
plan, while volumes were low in the holiday-shortened trading
week.
Dealers said few investors were willing to take strong
positions given the uncertainty in global markets, with domestic
trading closed on Wednesday and Friday for public holidays.
The rupee has weakened 0.9 percent since the 2013-14 budget
that largely disappointed investors and after the Reserve Bank
of India stuck to a cautious tone on monetary policy on March
19.
Concerns about political instability after the withdrawal of
a key ally from the ruling coalition last week have also hurt
the rupee, with only one trading session now left before the end
of the fiscal year.
"The market is trying to stay squared ahead of the financial
year-end on Thursday," said Subramanian Sharma, director at
Greenback Forex.
"People are in a holiday mood, and no fresh positions are
being initiated. Action will only be seen next year."
The partially convertible rupee closed at
54.365/375 per dollar versus 54.175/185 on Monday, after moving
in a narrow 54.25 to 54.41 band.
Falls tracked weaker global risk sentiment. The euro
struggled near four-month lows against the dollar on Tuesday On
worries Cyprus' bailout plan would serve as a template for other
euro zone economies.
A dealer with a state-run bank said the rupee is expected to
close the current fiscal year in a 54.20 to 54.50 range.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 54.75 while the three-month was at
55.36.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange closed at
around 54.70 with a total traded volume of $3.4 billion.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)