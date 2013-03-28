* Rupee ends at 54.28/29 per dlr vs 54.365/375 on Tuesday
* Exporters selling dollar helps rupee recover
* Current account deficit hits record 6.7 percent of GDP in
Oct-Dec
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, March 28 The Indian rupee pared early
losses to close slightly stronger against the dollar on
Thursday, in the last trading session of the fiscal year,
tracking a recovery in domestic shares and dollar sales by
exporters.
Despite negative developments this month, including the
withdrawal of a key ally from the ruling coalition and the
cautious tone of the Reserve Bank of India on monetary policy,
the rupee was down by a marginal 1.3 percent in the
January-March quarter.
The currency was supported by continued strong foreign
inflows and expectations the current account deficit would
improve in the March quarter and beyond. Data late on Monday
showed the current account deficit touched a record 6.7 percent
of GDP in October-December.
However, the currency remains at risk from developments in
the euro zone and concerns in the build-up to the elections
about the outcome of the polls likely in May 2014.
"We expect the dollar/rupee at 55.50-56 and upwards in the
third quarter of 2013 as investors may become circumspect in the
build-up to elections whether there will be a stable government
or not," said Shivam Chakravarty, an economist at HDFC Bank.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.28/29
per dollar versus 54.365/375 on Tuesday, after moving in a
narrow 54.27 to 54.48 band.
The rupee has weakened 6.3 percent in the current fiscal
year that started in April 2012.
A supportive factor has been the strong foreign fund inflows
of about $12.70 billion in Indian shares and debt so far in
2013. In 2012, foreign funds had invested around $31 billion.
The rupee recovered from a weaker open on Thursday as
exporters sold the greenback, a typical occurrence towards the
end of each month. Markets will be closed on Friday and Monday
because of holidays.
"Nobody wanted to initiate new positions on the last day of
the fiscal. The volume is far less, and the regular players are
all staying away," said Hemal Doshi, chief currency strategist
at Geojit Comtrade.
The currency also benefited after Indian shares rose for a
second consecutive session on Thursday, although dollar demand
from oil importers prevented a sharper rise in the rupee.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 54.71 while the three-month was at
55.33.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange closed at
around 54.65 with a total traded volume of $3.6 billion.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)