* Rupee ends at 54.43/44 per dollar vs 54.26/27 on Tuesday
* PM Singh says needs inflows to fund deficit for next few
years
* Dealers cite inflows from steel company of about $200 mln
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, April 3 The Indian rupee fell on
Wednesday, tracking a decline in domestic stocks on global risk
aversion ahead of the key global central bank decisions and U.S.
jobs data and on continued concerns over political stability at
home.
The rupee has started the new fiscal year on a cautious
note, after data last week showed the current account deficit
surged to a record high in the October-December quarter.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Monday the government
was carrying out a comprehensive review of its policy on foreign
direct investment and was committed to reining in the fiscal
deficit.
However, the rupee has been buffeted by growing talk of
early elections after a key ally withdrew from the ruling
coalition last month, which may put reforms and decision making
on ice.
"The answer to rupee's fall lies in equities. The rupee will
continue to have a bias towards weakening and will be dictated
by global developments," said Navin Raghuvanshi, associate vice
president at Development Credit Bank.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.43/44
per dollar versus 54.26/27 on Tuesday, after moving in a narrow
54.345 to 54.46 band.
Indian shares snapped a four-day winning streak to post
their biggest falls in two weeks as the market turned
increasingly jittery over the political uncertainty.
The rupee is also awaiting to take direction from the key
global events this week, especially the U.S. monthly jobs report
due on Friday.
The Bank of Japan is widely expected to ramp up its bond
buying programme when it announces its decision on Thursday,
while the European Central Bank's policy decision is also due on
the same day after recent weak euro zone data.
However, dealers said the rupee found some support on
Wednesday from inflows of about $200 million related to overseas
borrowing by a large steel company.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 54.81 while the three-month was at
55.45.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange closed at
around 54.74 with a total traded volume of $3.1 billion.