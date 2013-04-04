* Rupee ends at 54.87/88 per dollar vs 54.43/44 on Wednesday
* INR seen rising around 4 pct to 52.50 in 12 months -
Reuters poll
* USD/INR breaks 200-day moving average resistance
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, April 4 The Indian rupee fell to its
lowest in nearly a month on Thursday as a continued slump in
local stocks led to fears that foreign fund inflows may dry up
in the near term.
The rupee has wiped out most of the gains it made so far
this year as political instability and concerns over a widening
current account deficit have been headwinds to the currency.
Indian stocks fell to an over-four-month closing low on
fears that foreign funds will pull out of the country, wary over
the future of reforms, given the growing political uncertainty.
The rupee's losses were accentuated as it broke a key
support level, breaching the 200-daily moving average.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.87/88
per dollar versus 54.43/44 on Wednesday and was down 0.8
percent, recording its biggest single-day fall since March 1.
Intra-day it had touched 54.8950, its lowest level since March
7.
"The obvious reading is negative as we see the USD/INR over
the immediate resistance at 54.55-54.60. Our view is that the
euro could base out here in the interim and give some support to
the rupee," said Satyajit Kanjilal, chief executive at
ForexServe.
The dollar index rose to an eight-month high on Thursday,
pushed higher by gains against the yen and euro after aggressive
monetary easing steps from the Bank of Japan and weak euro zone
business activity data.
A Reuters poll forecast the Indian rupee to gain around 4
percent in twelve month's time, although it will likely trade
around current levels over this quarter.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 55.28 while the three-month was at
55.94.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange closed at
around 55.17 with a total traded volume of $4.7 billion.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)