* Rupee ends at 54.52/53 per dollar vs 54.58/59 on Tuesday
* Factory data, retail inflation awaited on Friday
* Foreign funds sellers in equities, debt for five sessions
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, April 10 The Indian rupee rose on
Wednesday as domestic shares recovered from a five-day slump,
though concerns about recent heavy foreign outflows and dollar
demand from oil importers kept gains in the local currency in
check.
Investors are also growing cautious ahead of the February
industrial output data and March consumer inflation due on
Friday, which will provide important cues ahead of the central
bank's monetary review on May 3.
The Reserve Bank of India has cut interest rates twice
already so far this year, but investors are split on whether the
central bank will ease again next month.
"The cues are mixed. Headwinds are from the lack of
confidence in macro fundamentals and risk of FIIs pull-out from
the equity market," said Moses Harding, head of asset-liability
management at IndusInd Bank.
"However, rupee gets strong support from very high premium
and robust flows into debt capital account," Harding said.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.52/53
per dollar, marginally stronger compared with its Tuesday's
close of 54.58/59. It traded in a 54.40-54.5650 band in the
session.
Debt and currency markets will be closed on Thursday for a
local holiday.
Foreign investors have now sold a net total of $156 million
in Indian shares in the five trading sessions to Tuesday and a
net total of $1 billion in domestic debt over the same period,
according to regulatory data.
Dollar/rupee forward premiums continue to remain high,
though it came off near 14-year highs hit on Tuesday.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 54.82 while the three month was at
55.45.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
about 54.65, with a total traded volume of $3.6 billion.
(Editing by Anand Basu)