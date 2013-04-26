* Rupee ends at 54.375/385 per dlr vs 54.21/22 on Thursday
* Global currency markets await U.S. GDP data later in the
session
* Local stocks snap 4-day winning streak, end 0.62 pct lower
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, April 26 The Indian rupee ended down on
Friday, falling 0.8 percent for the week, dragged by month-end
dollar demand from importers and weak equities.
Weakness in local stocks, which snapped a four-day winning
streak, to end 0.62 percent lower hurt the currency, dealers
said.
Continued month-end dollar demand from importers,
particularly crude oil importers, had also been a drag on the
rupee, they said.
The focus now shifts to the central bank's rate setting
meeting next week which is widely expected to lower policy rates
by 25 basis points.
A Reuters poll on Thursday showed that bullish bets returned
on the Indian rupee for the first time in over a month.
Global currency markets are awaiting the release of U.S.
GDP, and a strong number will be able to lift the risk
sentiment.
"The fall in the rupee is basically on account of the
month-end dollar buying and squaring-off of positions," said
Satyajit Kanjilal, chief executive at ForexServe.
"If the U.S. GDP numbers are good, it will give a boost to
risk-on and the rupee."
The partially convertible rupee closed at
54.375/385 per dollar, weaker than its Thursday's close of
54.21/22.
Broadly, sentiment still favoured the rupee with the
government likely to take more steps to revive growth in the
next two-four months.
The Indian government pitched for a rating upgrade on
Thursday at a meeting with ratings agency Standard & Poor's, a
top finance ministry official said, citing steps taken by it to
control a high fiscal deficit and revive investments.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 54.61, while three-month was at 55.19.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed
around 54.56, with a total traded volume of $4.6 billion.
(Editing by Anand Basu)