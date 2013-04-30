* Rupee ends at 53.80/81 per dlr vs 54.23/24 on Monday
* Cut in withholding tax on debt fuels hopes of more dlr
inflows
* Unilever offer to raise stake in HUL also likely to boost
rupee
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, April 30 The Indian rupee rose to its
highest level in two weeks on Tuesday, strengthening for a
second straight month, after a cut in tax on interest payment to
foreigners on debt raised hopes of more dollar inflows.
The government will cut the withholding tax on interest
payments to foreigners on government and corporate debt to 5
percent from up to 20 percent for a two-year period, in a bid to
draw further inflows to bridge its current account deficit and
polish its reformist credentials.
"The withholding tax cut is being seen as a positive by
markets. I think we can see 53.50 levels this week," said Uday
Bhatt, a dealer with UCO Bank.
"A 25 basis point cut in rates on Friday is discounted by
the market, so the tone will be key in providing further
direction," he added. See for a Reuters poll on RBI
rate decision.
Traders are hopeful of more foreign fund inflows into the
debt market following the tax cut as despite having increased
the limits on foreign fund investments in domestic government
and corporate debt, the limit utilisation has been low.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 53.80/81
per dollar compared with its close of 54.23/24 on Monday. The
unit rose to as high as 53.79, its strongest since April 17. On
the month, the rupee gained 0.9 percent taking its total gains
in 2013 to 2.2 percent.
Gains in regional shares and currencies also boosted the
rupee. Asian shares advanced with investor risk appetite
bolstered by expectations for U.S. Federal Reserve and the
European Central Bank to continue with growth-supportive
monetary stimulus measures.
Indian shares closed at their highest in 1-1/2 months led by
gains in Hindustan Unilever after its parent made a $5.4 billion
offer to raise stake in it, while the finance minister's
comments that tax residency certificate is enough proof of
residency for tax purposes also helped.
The Unilever offer, which will begin in June, is also likely
to help the rupee, traders said.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 53.90 while the three-month was at
54.46.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
around 53.94 with a total volume of $6.1 billion.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)