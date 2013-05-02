* Rupee ends at 53.81/82 per dlr vs 53.80/81 on Tuesday
* Cbank says "very limited" space to ease plcy-macro report
* Short-covering pulls rupee off two-month high hit early
* Dollar demand from oil firms, euro fall also hurt rupee
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, May 2 The Indian rupee slipped from
two-month highs to close flat on Thursday on the back of a
short-covering rally in the greenback, but sentiment remains
positive ahead of the central bank's policy meeting on Friday.
However, after market hours, the central bank warned of
"very limited" space for further easing of monetary policy,
striking a hawkish tone a day before it is widely expected to
cut interest rates by 25 basis points for the third time this
year.
For a Reuters poll on the likely policy outcome, see
Earlier in the day, data from HSBC's PMI showed India's
factories lost momentum in April as output grew at its weakest
pace in over four years, but a jump in export orders augured
well for the coming months.
"I expect a 25 basis point rate cut tomorrow. A 50 bps rate
cut will lead to INR appreciation but I seriously doubt a 50 bps
rate cut, hence consider the range to be 53.75 and 54.24," said
Samir Lodha, managing director at QuantArt Market Solutions.
"A 25 bps is well factored in the market price, so the
statement will be important. If the statement is conservative,
it should not be positive for the rupee as such," he added.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 53.81/82
per dollar compared with its close of 53.80/81 on Tuesday. The
rupee rose to as high as 53.6625 during the session, its highest
since Feb. 28.
Financial markets were closed on Wednesday for a holiday.
Traders said the gains in the domestic sharemarket failed to
have much impact despite the fact that there was good dollar
selling by custodian banks.
Shares rose to mark their highest close since early
February, as interest rate-sensitive stocks such as HDFC gained
on hopes that the central bank will cut interest rates on Friday
while TCS rose on value buying.
Dealers said dollar demand from oil importers also hurt the
rupee while the euro's losses added to the negative sentiment.
Foreign funds bought shares worth $11.3 billion so far in
2013, helping the rupee gain 2.2 percent.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 53.92, while the three-month was at
54.44.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed
around 53.94, with a total traded volume of $5.05 billion.
(Editing by Jijo Jacob)