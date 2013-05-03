* Rupee ends at 53.935/945 per dlr vs 53.81/82 on Thursday
* Cbank says "limited space" for further monetary easing
* USD/INR seen moving in 53.70-54.50 range next week-traders
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, May 3 The Indian rupee weakened on
Friday as the central bank disappointed markets with a hawkish
tone in its annual monetary policy, despite delivering a widely
expected 25 basis point rate cut.
India's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for the
third time since January, as growth slows and inflation ebbs,
but said there is little room to ease monetary policy further.
"I feel lucky to have a 25 bps cut after reading the
macroeconomic report yesterday," said Vikas Babu Chittiprolu, a
senior foreign exchange dealer with state-run Andhra Bank.
"RBI is clear that it is targeting inflation and will not
compromise on inflation in favour of growth. Highlighting of the
current account deficit is again a worry," he added.
Bets on future rate cuts have been significantly reduced
post the policy statement on Friday, hurting all markets
including bonds, equities and the rupee. Analysts now expect
only another 25 basis point rate cuts in this calendar year.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
53.935/945 per dollar, weaker than its close of 53.81/82 on
Thursday.
On the week, however, the rupee rose 0.8 percent as
sentiment ahead of the policy had been broadly bullish, helped
by the cut in withholding tax on debt investments by foreigners.
India on Monday cut the tax on interest payments to
foreigners on government and corporate debt to 5 percent from up
to 20 percent for a two-year period starting June, in a bid to
draw further inflows to bridge the current account deficit and
polish its reformist credentials.
Traders said the policy statement prompted investors to
cover their short dollar positions and that rupee is likely to
trade with a weaker bias next week.
"There is not much inflows expected. I see the rupee holding
in a 53.70 to 54.50 range next week," Chittiprolu said.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 54.07 while the three-month was at
54.60.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed
around 54.08 with a total traded volume of $4.6 billion.
(Editing by Jijo Jacob)