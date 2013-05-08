* Rupee ends at 54.16/17 per dlr vs 54.1350/1450 on Tuesday
* Gains in euro, Asian shares help rupee but oil demand
hurts
* Custodian banks also seen buying dollars in mkt
sporadically
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, May 8 The Indian rupee remained in a
tight range on Wednesday as positive sentiment due to stronger
Asian currencies and the euro was offset by choppy domestic
shares and demand for the greenback from custodian banks and oil
importers.
Most Asian currencies gained as strong trade data from China
and a record yuan boosted sentiment.
However, the rupee failed to benefit as much given Indian
shares were volatile for most of the session, leading to dollar
demand from custodian banks.
The rupee did not gain much even as a late spurt led the BSE
index to a new three-month closing high, with mortgage
lender HDFC Ltd hitting a record high after its
earnings beat estimates.
"The rupee was closely tracking stocks and the euro today.
Later we also saw some oil bids in the market," said A. Ajith
Kumar, a foreign exchange dealer with Federal Bank.
"The next key support for the dollar/rupee is at 54.05 while
54.15 will pose some resistance," Kumar added, predicting a
range of 53.90 to 54.25 for Thursday.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.16/17
per dollar, little changed from 54.1350/1450 on Tuesday, after
moving in a thin range of 54.04 to 54.19 during the session.
Traders said volumes in the market were also slightly below
normal in the absence of any large flows.
Investors are expected to shift their focus to the consumer
price index and industrial production data on Friday, which will
be followed by wholesale inflation data on Monday, dealers said.
The data comes as India cut short the budget session of
parliament on Wednesday, two days ahead of its scheduled close
and without passing major reforms like the food security and the
land acquisition bills.
However, concerns about political instability could ease
somewhat as India's ruling Congress party was set for a
resounding election victory in the southern state of Karnataka
on Wednesday, according to early results.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 54.26 while the three-month was at
54.78.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contract on the National Stock Exchange,
the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at around
54.18 with a total traded volume of $3.4 billion.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)