* Rupee ends at 54.81/82 per dlr vs 54.73/74 on Monday
* Broad gains in the dollar versus major currencies weigh
* Traders see INR holding in a 54.25 to 55.10 range this
week
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, May 14 The Indian rupee edged lower on
Tuesday as a sharp easing in wholesale price inflation raised
optimism the central bank would cut interest rates to boost
economic growth, but gains were short-lived as the dollar
remained well bid in the local market.
Headline inflation fell below 5 percent in April, dropping
within the central bank's comfort zone for the first time in
more than three years and fuelling hopes the Reserve Bank of
India would continue its easing campaign.
However, the rupee still remains constrained by other
factors, including concerns the current account deficit will
widen after data on Monday showed a spike in the trade deficit
due to a jump in gold and oil imports.
"The inflation data was a huge positive and prompted foreign
banks to sell the dollar. Later there was some small demand (for
dollars) coupled with a short market which pushed the rupee off
highs," said Ashish Barua, a senior forex dealer at IndusInd
Bank.
"The rupee should continue to trade in a range in the
near-term, 55 to 55.10 should be capped on the topside while
54.25-54.30 will be the floor for USD/INR," he added.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.81/82
per dollar compared with 54.73/74 on Monday. The pair moved in a
wide 54.53 to 54.83 range during the session.
The index of the dollar against six major currencies
was trading up 0.1 percent.
Prospects of rate cuts by the RBI - which has eased the repo
rate by 75 bps so far this year - help the rupee by increasing
confidence in growth and spurring hopes of gains in domestic
shares.
India's stock indexes edged higher on Tuesday, recovering
after posting on Monday their biggest daily percentage falls in
around a year.
The onshore forwards also saw some receiving on the back of
rate cut bets. The one-year onshore forward premium
fell to 333.25 points from 340.50 points on Monday.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 55.04 while the three-month was at
55.53.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
around 54.94 with a total traded volume of $4.8 billion.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)