* Rupee ends at 55.41/42 per dlr vs 55.10/11 at close on Mon
* Local shares fall for second session, down 0.56 pct
* Dealers cite large importer demand from private refining
company
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, May 21 The Indian rupee dropped to its
lowest in nearly six months on Tuesday, dragged by late falls in
local shares and import-related demand from a large private
company.
The rupee has fallen 2.9 percent so far this month against
the dollar, despite strong foreign inflows into debt and stock
markets as the dollar gains against global currencies on worries
about whether the U.S. monetary stimulus will continue.
Lingering domestic concerns such as the wide current account
deficit have added to the rupee's weakness.
"There was intermittent selling from custodian banks. But
dollar demand was so high that once 55.20 level got broken,
there was a short squeeze," said Param Sharma, chief executive
at NSP Forex.
"I expect the rupee will weaken further to 55.50, driven by
global dollar strength and the stock market rally nearing its
peak."
The partially convertible rupee fell for a third
straight session to close at 55.41/42 per dollar compared with
Monday's close of 55.10/11. The rupee dropped to as much as
55.42, its lowest since Nov. 29.
The rupee was hurt after shares fell in late trade to their
lowest close in a week on profit-taking after a recent rally.
Dealers also cited heavy dollar demand from a large private
refiner which also added to the rupee's losses.
Traders are awaiting the Federal Reserve's Ben Bernanke
testimony before U.S. Congress on Wednesday for a cue to the
dollar's outlook.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 55.72 while the three-month was at
56.23.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
around 55.4725 with a total traded volume of $5.2 billion.
(Editing by Anand Basu)