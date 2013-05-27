* Rupee ends at 55.5675/5775 per dollar vs 55.63/64 on Fri
* Trading volumes lower on account of holidays in UK, US
* Sharp gains in domestic sharemarket boost the rupee
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, May 27 The Indian rupee gained in a
lacklustre trading session on Monday, aided by hefty gains in
domestic shares and the dollar's broad losses against major
currencies.
Trading was muted as U.K. and U.S. markets were closed for a
public holiday.
January-March quarter economic growth data due on Friday
will be the key trigger for the week, with investors eyeing
whether the economy gained any traction after the government's
reform measures and the rate cuts by the central bank.
Concern over the wide current account deficit has been a key
factor pressuring the rupee this year, even as foreign investors
have pumped in nearly $20 billion into debt and equities so far
in 2013.
"Market was dull due to the holidays. There were no specific
flows in the market as such. I expect the USD/INR to hold in a
55.40 to 56.00 range during the week," said Vikas Babu
Chittiprolu, a senior foreign exchange dealer with Andhra Bank.
"The GDP data will be the next key trigger to watch out
for," he added.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
55.5675/5775 per dollar compared to 55.63/64 on Friday. The unit
moved in a range of 55.52 to 55.78 during the session with
dollar demand from oil firms, weighing on the unit in early
trade.
Shares rose more than 1.5 percent to mark their second
consecutive session of gains as Reliance Industries Ltd surged
after a significant gas discovery, while Sun Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd rose ahead of its quarterly earnings.
Meanwhile, the yen rose on Monday, hovering near its highest
in more than two weeks against the dollar, as another drop in
Japanese shares continued to encourage investors to unwind
dollar hedge positions.
The index of the dollar against six major currencies
was down 0.2 percent.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 55.93 while the three-month was at
56.48.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
55.61 with a total traded volume of $5.15 billion.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)