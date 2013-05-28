* Rupee ends at 55.9550/9650 per dlr vs 55.5675/5775 on
Monday
* Heavy dlr demand from defence, oil firms weighs on rupee
* Exporters sell the dlr around 56 levels, spur some
recovery
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, May 28 The Indian rupee came within
striking distance of a nine-month low on Tuesday on heavy
defence-related buying of dollars, although exporters helped
prevent a bigger slide by selling the greenback.
The rupee dropped to as low as 55.9950, just short of
breaching the 56.01 level touched last Thursday, which had
marked the currency's weakest level against the dollar since
early September 2012.
The rupee has fallen heavily this month despite huge foreign
inflows into stocks and debt amidst a global rally in the dollar
and concerns about India's current account deficit.
"Oil demand was there but not that aggressive today. It was
mainly defence buying by state-run banks and some other
month-end importer demand which hurt," said Pramod Patil,
assistant vice president, forex and money markets at United
Overseas Bank.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
55.9550/9650 per dollar compared to 55.5675/5775 on Monday. The
pair moved in a 55.64 to 55.9950 range during the session.
The rupee had weakened through most of the session, with
traders attributing it to dollar demand to meet defence-related
payments.
That demand was offset by exporter selling of dollars and
expectations the central bank would intervene, should the rupee
fall below the psychological 56-per-dollar mark.
Traders said a fall in other Asian currencies also hurt the
rupee. The Philippine peso slid to an eight-month low
against a broadly firmer dollar on Tuesday.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 56.29 while the three-month was at
56.84.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
around 55.94 with a total traded volume of $6.77 billion.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)