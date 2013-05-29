* Rupee ends at 56.17/18 per dlr vs 55.9550/9650 on Tues
* Continued dlr demand from defence, oil also hurts rupee
* Late dlr selling by exporters, dlr's weakness vs yen aids
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, May 29 The Indian rupee dropped to its
lowest level in 10 months on Wednesday as persistent dollar
demand from defence and oil firms weighed while a fall in local
shares added to its woes.
Traders said exporters were also largely missing from the
market for much of the day as most of them possibly sold late
last week after the central bank executive director's comments.
The Reserve Bank of India plans to allow exporters and
importers to cancel and re-book up to 50 percent of their total
hedged exposure from the present 25 percent cap.
The news was taken as positive for the rupee.
"There has been huge dollar demand for past couple of days
with people citing defence payments. The move has also triggered
stop-loss of short positions," said Paresh Nayar, head of fixed
income and foreign exchange trading at First Rand Bank.
"The pressure on INR (to depreciate) is big but I expect
June could be a different month, when Unilever funds should hit
along with lower demand for gold related FX," he added.
Unilever Plc plans to pay up to $5.4
billion to raise its stake in its Indian subsidiary Hindustan
Unilever Ltd. The open offer opens June 21 and closes
July 4.
Dealers expect these flows to start coming into the domestic
market after the first week of June.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 56.17/18
per dollar compared to 55.9550/9650 on Tuesday. The unit fell to
as much as 56.37, its lowest since July 25, 2012.
Indian shares fell on Wednesday, snapping a three-day
winning streak, as lenders such as ICICI Bank declined on
caution ahead of quarterly economic growth data and the expiry
of May derivative contracts later this week.
The rupee, which has usually moved in tandem with the
domestic sharemarket as foreign fund flows are a key driver for
the currency, has so far in 2013 failed to benefit much from the
nearly $20 billion worth of inflows into equities and debt.
Traders said a late fall in the dollar versus the yen also
supported the rupee's recovery. The index of the dollar
against six major currencies was down 0.6 percent when the rupee
closed.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 56.53 while the three-month was at
57.11.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
around 56.47 with a total traded volume of $5.50 billion.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)