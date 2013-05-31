* Rupee ends at 56.4950/5050 per dlr vs 56.38/39 on Thursday
* Late dlr sales by a large oil firm, state-run banks aids
* INR may continue to trade in 56-57 range next week-trader
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, May 31 The Indian rupee hit its lowest
level in 11 months on Friday weighed down by in-line growth data
and dwindling hopes of another rate cut at the central bank's
upcoming policy review in mid-June.
However, dollar sales by a large petrochemical company
helped the rupee stage a late recovery. Some traders said there
were also rumours of the central bank having stepped in via
state-run banks, to prop up the rupee, though that was not a
universal view.
The local unit however fell 4.8 percent in May, posting its
worst monthly fall since May 2012, and was the worst performer
in Asia during the month.
The fall in the rupee, which started due to weak domestic
fundamentals like a record current account deficit and still
high inflation, was accentuated by the recent global dollar
rally after talk the U.S. Fed may gradually phase out its asset
purchases.
"The rupee fell sharply due to continued dollar buying by
defence and oil firms. Foreign banks were also buying likely for
squaring off their offshore positions," said Naveen Raghuvanshi,
a senior forex dealer with Development Credit Bank.
"State-run banks and a large oil company likely sold once
rupee hit 56.75 levels, helping the recovery. I expect the pair
to hold between 56-57 range next week as there are unlikely to
be any strong triggers to push it outside that range
immediately, though a record low may not be too far," he added.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
56.4950/5050 per dollar, 0.2 percent below Thursday's close of
56.38/39. The unit dropped as low as 56.76, its weakest level
since June 28, 2012.
On the week, the unit dropped 1.5 percent.
Traders said the central bank governor's comments on
Thursday and the in-line growth data on Friday has squashed
hopes for a rate on June 17.
India's economic growth began a feeble recovery in the first
quarter of 2013, but weak private consumption, capital
investment and slowing public spending offered little hope for a
fast rebound in coming quarters.
Central bank chief Duvvuri Subbarao warned of upside risks
to inflation and expressed worry over the country's high current
account deficit on Thursday.
Some dealers said after the governor's comments the chances
of an intervention to prop up the currency are lower.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 56.90 while the three-month was at
57.47.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
around 56.82 with a total traded volume of $6.66 billion.
