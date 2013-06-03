* Rupee ends at 56.76/77 per dlr vs 56.4950/5050 on Friday
* Dlr demand for oil, gold imports remains strong
* Fall in domestic shares hurts rupee; FII flows watched
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, June 3 The Indian rupee weakened for a
fifth straight session on Monday weighed down by losses in
domestic shares and on continued growth concerns as investors
pare back expectations of central bank rate cuts next month.
An HSBC survey that showed Indian manufacturing growth
nearly stalled in May also hit the rupee, further raising
worries the economy remains frail at the start of the new fiscal
year.
The rupee lost 4.8 percent to the dollar in May - the worst
performer in emerging Asia - on the back of unease over the
record current account deficit, hawkish comments from the
central bank chief and concerns that foreign fund flows will dry
up if the Federal Reserve unwinds its monetary stimulus.
"The direction for the rupee is difficult to guess but I
think we may see 57 soon," said Uday Bhatt, a senior foreign
exchange dealer with UCO Bank.
"There is continued demand from oil, gold and defence
related payments, we may once again see high import figures for
gold," he added.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 56.76/77
per dollar, its lowest close since June 28, 2012, after hitting
56.8250, its lowest level since the same day. The pair had
closed at 56.4950/5050 on Friday.
The drop came as Indian shares retreated for a second
straight session on Monday to their lowest close in nearly a
month as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd dropped on
reports of its talks to buy Sweden's Meda AB.
Investors are looking ahead at the Reserve Bank of India's
policy review in mid-June. Recent warnings from Governor Duvvuri
Subbarao about retail inflation and the current account deficit
have raised concerns the central bank could keep rates on hold
after cutting 75 basis points so far this year.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 57.14 while the three-month was at
57.72.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed
around 56.99 with a total traded volume of $4.5 billion.
(Editing by Jijo Jacob)