MUMBAI, June 10 The Indian rupee extended its fall to a record low of 58 per dollar on Monday, hurt by broad global gains by the U.S. currency and weaker domestic shares.

The dollar gained broadly following weak Chinese data and reasonably healthy U.S. jobs data, which renewed expectations the Federal Reserve might curb its asset purchases later this year.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 57.95/96 per dollar as of 3:54 p.m. (1024 GMT), after hitting a low of 58.00, a 1.6 percent fall from its Friday's close of 57.06/07. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)