MUMBAI, June 10 The Indian rupee extended its
fall to a record low of 58 per dollar on Monday, hurt by broad
global gains by the U.S. currency and weaker domestic shares.
The dollar gained broadly following weak Chinese data and
reasonably healthy U.S. jobs data, which renewed expectations
the Federal Reserve might curb its asset purchases later this
year.
The partially convertible rupee was trading at
57.95/96 per dollar as of 3:54 p.m. (1024 GMT), after hitting a
low of 58.00, a 1.6 percent fall from its Friday's close of
57.06/07.
