* Rupee ends at 57.98/99 per dlr vs pvs 57.79/80, off low of
58.56
* Traders say good dlr sales by exporters help rupee recover
* Finmin disappoints mkts; fails to announce any concrete
steps
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, June 13 The Indian rupee recovered a
large part of its losses on Thursday, helped by dollar sales
from a corporate and exporters, but disappointment over lack of
any specific measures from the government prevented a further
rise.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's attempt to win back market
confidence by pledging new reform measures and talking up the
economy disappointed investors.
"The market was looking for some concrete steps but there
was nothing concrete announced by the finance minister, hence
the sell-off," said Vikas Babu Chittiprolu, a senior foreign
exchange dealer with state-run Andhra Bank.
"At higher levels, however exporters came in to sell,
helping the rupee recover quite a bit."
The partially convertible rupee closed at 57.98/99
per dollar, off the day's low of 58.56 but still weaker than
Wednesday's close of 57.79/80.
A sell-off in global markets had hurt the domestic share
market and the rupee early on but losses were limited on hopes
the finance minister would announce some steps to prevent the
rupee from sliding towards record lows by attracting foreign
capital.
Domestic shares, however, fell for a third consecutive
session to close at their lowest level since April 17.
Japanese stocks plunged over 6 percent to bear market
territory and Asian shares slid to nine-month lows, as investors
rushed for the exits as the prospect of reduced stimulus from
central banks roiled markets.
"There was an initial inflow of $200 million with a
corporate and later exporters took charge, helping the rupee
recover," said Hari Chandramgethen, head of foreign exchange
trading at South Indian Bank.
"I am expecting further dollar selling till the previous
high of 57.30, which could be a short-term support. There is
expectation the government may come up with policy decisions
soon, so that should help. New range is 56-59," he added.
Traders said a fall in the dollar versus major currencies
also helped the rupee's recovery by pushing the offshore
non-deliverable forward rates down. The index of the dollar
against six majors was down 0.26 percent.
In the offshore market, the one-month contract was at
58.35 while the three-month was at 58.99.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
around 58.10 with a total traded volume of $7.19 billion.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)