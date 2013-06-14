* Rupee ends 57.5150/5250 per dlr versus 57.98/99 on Thurs
* Traders say exporter sales, stock market rally help rupee
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, June 14 The Indian rupee gained on
Friday on the back of large dollar selling by exporters in spot
and forward markets, ending a tough week that saw the currency
slump to a record low as part of a broader regional market
sell-off.
Friday's gains were not enough to prevent the rupee from
falling 0.8 percent for the week, its sixth consecutive weekly
loss, having hit a record low of 58.98 on Tuesday.
India's large current account deficit has made the rupee
particularly vulnerable, and its fall was exacerbated after
foreign investors sold a net $3.8 billion in Indian debt over
the past 16 sessions.
Having shed 6.5 percent since the start of May - among the
worst performances in emerging Asia - the rupee remains
vulnerable to global flows, although the easing wholesale price
index and better industrial output growth have helped shore up
some of the domestic confidence.
"Better than expected WPI and yesterday's revised IIP, along
with some expected dollar inflows, should see the rupee
appreciate for the next two weeks or so," said Uday Bhatt, a
foreign exchange dealer with UCO Bank.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
57.5150/5250 per dollar compared with 57.98/99 on Thursday.
Exporters rushed in to sell the dollar, especially with long
dollar positions in the offshore market also getting unwound. A
rise of nearly 2 percent in the BSE index also helped
boost the rupee.
A tumbling rupee and the pressure over the current account
deficit are likely to prevent the Reserve Bank of India from
cutting rates despite softening inflation and decade-low
economic growth, a Reuters poll showed.
Traders will also track global market reaction to the
Federal Reserve's policy statement on Wednesday amid questions
about when the U.S. central bank plans to start unwinding its
bond purchases.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 57.85, while the three-month was at
58.46.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed
around 57.64 with a total traded volume of $6.43 billion.
(Editing by Jijo Jacob)