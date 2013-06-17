* Rupee ends 57.87/88 per dlr versus 57.515/525 on Friday
* RBI keeps repo rate on hold, cites upside to inflation
risks
* Trade gap widens to a 7-month high in May
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, June 17 The Indian rupee fell on Monday
as the central bank kept interest rates on hold and on caution
ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting later this week,
although a lower-than-expected trade deficit helped to cap the
currency's losses.
The Reserve Bank of India kept its repo rate steady, warning
of upwards risks to inflation and global economic uncertainty,
in a decision that had been widely expected. A rate cut benefits
the rupee by increasing confidence on the economic outlook and
sparks hopes of more foreign inflows.
Dealers said the rupee was helped by the central bank's
concern that a falling currency would feed into imported
inflation, comments that suggested it would not tolerate large
rupee weakness.
Investors said a potentially bigger event would be the Fed's
meeting ending on Wednesday after a recent sell-off in emerging
markets helped send the rupee to a record low of 58.98 last
week.
"The policy was largely a non-event. The market is now
focusing on the FOMC. However, I feel the rupee is steadying as
arbitrage with offshore has reduced and may strengthen in the
later part of week," said Satyajit Kanjilal, chief executive at
ForexServe.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 57.87/88
per dollar compared with 57.5150/5250 on Friday, its second
session of fall in three. It fell to 57.90 in session.
Foreigners have continued to be heavy sellers in Indian
debt, pulling out over $4 billion since late May.
The currency managed to recover some losses after the May
trade gap came in slightly below market estimates, although it
still widened to a 7-month high in May as gold imports surged.
Economists expect newly announced measures to curb gold
imports to dampen demand for the precious metal in coming months
and narrow the shortfall.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 58.20, while the three-month was at
58.81.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed
around 57.97 with a total traded volume of $5.4 billion.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)