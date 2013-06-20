* Rupee ends 59.57/58 per dlr versus 58.71/72 on Wednesday
* RBI seen defending rupee around 59.90/dollar level -
dealers
* Govt says not short of options to prevent rupee fall -
adviser
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, June 20 The Indian rupee slumped to a
record low of 59.9850 on Thursday as the country's record high
current account deficit is exacerbating its vulnerability in an
emerging market rout, although interventions by the central bank
prevented further falls.
The Reserve Bank of India was seen buying rupees at around
the 59.90 to a dollar mark on at least two occasions, but the
currency tanked 1.4 percent, among Asia's worst performers on a
day which saw currencies tumble from Mumbai to Manila.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's signal of a rollback in its
monetary stimulus has raised fears that it may signal the end of
cheap money, critical to funding India's current account deficit
that hit a record high of 6.7 percent of gross domestic product
in October-December.
Data showing China's factory activity weakened to a
nine-month low in June added to the selling pressure.
Traders said the rupee's outlook would hinge on global
factors for now, although they expected a more stable currency
in the near term.
"I think the move in the rupee was a bit exaggerated and
more of a knee-jerk reaction to the global moves. Over the
weekend, I expect some stability to return to the rupee," said
N. Venkatesh, head of treasury at IDBI Bank.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 59.57/58
per dollar, against its previous close of 58.71/72. It had
fallen to 59.9850 during the session, breaching its previous
record low of 58.98 touched on June 11.
The government also stepped in to calm nerves, with the
chief adviser to the finance ministry, saying the government was
not short of options to tackle the rupee's fall.
Yet, the absence of specific measures continues to haunt
markets. The government's most likely immediate reform move,
raising caps on foreign investment in various sectors, is likely
to have a longer term salutary impact on the rupee.
After a surge of easy money both into equity and debt
markets in the beginning of the year, foreign funds have been
heavy sellers of rupee debt as the yield differential with the
U.S. shrinks and a falling rupee raises hedging costs.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 59.99, while the three-month was at
60.67.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed
around 59.80 with a total traded volume of $11.5 billion.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)