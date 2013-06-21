* Rupee ends 59.27/28 per dlr versus 59.57/58 on Thursday
* Dealers cite inflows related to Essar Steel's $1 bln
overseas borrowing
* Fin Min Chidambaram says no need to panic over rupee fall
MUMBAI, June 21 The Indian rupee rose on Friday
from its record low hit in the previous session, helped by
inflows related to a $1 billion overseas loan of Essar Steel,
but the currency still posted its worst week in a year.
The local currency fell 3 percent in the week, its seventh
successive weekly loss. It slumped to a record low of 59.9850 on
Thursday amidst an emerging market sell-off sparked by the
Federal Reserve's signal of a rollback in its monetary stimulus.
Dealers continue to remain wary of central bank
intervention, while government officials are expected to soon
unveil measures directed at opening more sectors for foreign
investment.
The rupee has fallen 9.2 percent since the start of May, and
is among the most vulnerable emerging market currencies given
its hefty current account deficit.
That makes the current account deficit data next week a key
indicator for currency markets, which will also closely monitor
global movements in the dollar.
"Corporate inflows helped the rupee gain. Selling by
exporters after the currency weakened to all-time lows in the
previous session aided the rupee to close with gains," said
Vikas Babu Chittiprolu, a senior dealer with Andhra Bank.
There is no need to react and panic over the rupee's fall,
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Friday, adding that the
central bank will do whatever is needed on the rupee.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 59.27/28
per dollar, against its previous close of 59.57/58. It traded in
a 59.13-59.80 band during the session.
The rupee's gains on Friday were largely attributed to
inflows related to Essar Steel's $1 billion overseas borrowing,
dealers said.
The currency was also helped by some unwinding of
non-deliverable forward trades, they added.
Foreign funds have been heavy sellers of rupee debt and have
turned negative on Indian equities. An auction of government
bond quotas for foreigners attracted moderate demand on
Thursday. [ID:ID:nL3N0EW2F6]
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 59.68, while the three-month was at
60.36.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed
around 59.35 with a total traded volume of $8.5 billion.
