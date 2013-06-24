* Rupee ends 59.68/69 per dlr versus 59.27/28 on Friday
* Fears of RBI intervention keeping INR losses capped -
dealers
* RBI, govt taking steps on economy- RBI deputy
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, June 24 The Indian rupee fell to near
record lows on Monday as foreign investors continue to sell debt
and stocks as part of an exit from emerging markets, with only
fears of central bank intervention arresting a further drop.
The rupee is likely to continue hovering around a record low
of 59.9850 hit on Thursday as long as global markets remain weak
over worries about the rollback of U.S. monetary stimulus and
concerns about China's financial sector.
Dealers were split about whether the Reserve Bank of India
had intervened in the spot and onshore forward markets,
suggesting any action would not have been strong. The central
bank is seen likely to defend the 60 level for the rupee, which
also provides formidable technical and psychological
resistance.
Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Anand Sinha said on
Monday the central bank and the Indian government are doing
whatever is needed to get a "hold over" the deteriorating macro
economic conditions.
Investors are now awaiting the release of the current
account deficit data on Friday, which will underline whether the
funding pressures for the economy will further rise.
"One key factor is whether foreign equity investors pull
out. But the government and RBI look determined to take steps to
stem the rupee's fall," said Samir Lodha, senior partner at
QuantArt.
"The RBI seems to have been active in the forex market over
the past few sessions. They seem to be protecting the 60 level
for now."
The partially convertible rupee closed at 59.68/69
per dollar, against its previous close of 59.27/28. It fell to a
low of 59.8250 in session.
India's BSE index shed 1.2 percent on continued
worries about outflows after foreign institutional investors
sold cash shares for nine straight sessions, totalling 77.60
billion rupees ($1.31 billion), as per exchange and regulatory
data.
Foreign funds have sold a net $5.33 billion in rupee debt
since May 22, the day Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke first hinted at
stimulus withdrawal.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 60.14, while the three-month was at
60.84.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed
around 59.79 with a total traded volume of $6.4 billion.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)