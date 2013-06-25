* Rupee ends 59.66/67 per dlr versus 59.68/69 on Monday
* RBI asking about net open positions of banks - dealers
* Local stocks show mild recovery, up 0.3 pct
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, June 25 The Indian rupee gained
marginally on Tuesday on some dollar selling related to
arbitrage gains with the offshore non-deliverable forward
market, but sentiment remained fragile after a steep foreign
sell-off of stocks and debt.
Expectations the Reserve Bank of India will step in when the
rupee approaches 60 to the dollar have also prevented the rupee
from falling too much after it touched an all-time low of
59.9850 on Thursday last week.
Dealers have also been reluctant to push the rupee lower,
noting the central bank has been calling up banks to enquire
about their net open positions in currency markets, in what is
being seen as a soft hint to cut on speculative trades.
The RBI used the measure to great effect in 2011, when the
rupee was also slumping, these traders said.
"There is no reason to believe that the dollar/rupee has
topped out. If the pair closes below 59.30 for a couple of
sessions consistently, we may see a bounceback in the rupee,"
said Abhishek Goenka, chief executive at IndiaForex Advisors.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 59.66/67
per dollar, against its previous close of 59.68/69.
Dealers also cited dollar selling related to the
non-deliverable forwards market, describing the trades as
arbitrage trading with domestic forward markets as helping
support spot rupee.
A mild recovery in domestic shares - with the BSE index
edging up 0.3 percent - also helped.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 60.05, while the three-month was at
60.74.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed
around 59.77 with a total traded volume of $8.2 billion.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)