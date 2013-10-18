* Rupee ends at 61.27/28 per dlr vs 61.23/24 on Thursday
* Cbank says oil firms dlr window remains open, no tapering
yet
* Traders expect rangebound trading to continue in near-term
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Oct 18 The Indian rupee fell on Friday
in a manic session after the central bank's reassurance that it
was not yet closing a special dollar swap window for oil firms
helped the currency recover from session lows.
The rupee had started the morning session by rising to a
more than two-month high against the dollar, but then slumped
after Bloomberg TV reported the Reserve Bank of India was
considering closing its special dollar window for oil companies.
However, the RBI later issued a statement saying its dollar
window for oil marketing companies remained open, adding that
any tapering would be done in a calibrated manner.
That allowed the rupee to recover from session lows,
although the currency still ended the day with a small fall.
"Rumors were driving the market around today, but think the
currency should now stabilise between 60 and 63 in the
near-term," said Uday Bhatt, a foreign exchange dealer with UCO
Bank.
The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.27/28
per dollar compared to 61.23/24 on Thursday. In early trade, the
rupee had gained to 60.92, its strongest since Aug. 12. and
later fell to a session low of 61.71 on the Bloomberg report.
On the week, the pair lost 0.3 percent, snapping two weeks
of gains.
Stronger falls in the rupee were prevented as shares gained
more than 2 percent to their highest close in nearly three years
as banks rose on value-buying while blue chips gained as foreign
investors extended their buying streak to a tenth consecutive
session.
Meanwhile, the dollar fell to eight-and-a-half-month lows
against the euro and a currency basket on Friday on speculation
the fallout of this month's political impasse in the U.S. would
prevent the Federal Reserve from scaling back monetary stimulus.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 61.68 while the three-month was at
62.68.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
around 61.33 with a total traded volume of $2.98 billion.
