By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Oct 25 The Indian rupee ended flat on
Friday, but extended losses for a second week, as caution set in
ahead of an expected interest rate hike by the central bank at
its policy review next week.
The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to raise its
key repo rate by 25 basis points on Tuesday - its second
consecutive monthly hike - as it tries to tackle rising
inflationary pressures, a Reuters poll showed.
However, in a bid to further ease funding costs, the central
bank is also expected to further ease the marginal standing
facility rate by 25 bps, the poll showed.
An interest rate hike could nonetheless dent sentiment by
raising concerns about an economy already growing at its slowest
pace in a decade.
"The RBI has various options on the policy. However, a hike
in the repo rate will be a dampener for the rupee," said Hari
Chandramgethen, chief forex dealer at South Indian Bank.
The rupee closed at 61.46/47 per dollar, unchanged
from its Thursday's close. It traded in a 61.35-61.79 band in
the session.
For the week, the currency ended down 0.3 percent.
Dealers also cited pressure on the rupee from dollar buying
by custodian banks. Indian shares fell on Friday as blue chips
were hit by profit-taking.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 61.97, while the three-month was at
62.95.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
around 61.51 with a total traded volume of $2.3 billion.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)